Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $120,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CATY opened at $47.58 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.