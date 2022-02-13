Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Celanese worth $121,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

NYSE:CE opened at $155.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

