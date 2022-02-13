Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Reduced by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after buying an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

