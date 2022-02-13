Chainswap (ASAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,632.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Chainswap has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $19,632.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00105622 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,104,357 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

