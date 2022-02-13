Chia Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

