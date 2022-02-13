Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CVR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.27. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

