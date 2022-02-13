Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.90. 4,228,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,854. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

