Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIAN opened at $8.17 on Friday. Cian has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

