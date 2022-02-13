Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 75,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,919. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

