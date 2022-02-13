ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005979 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,505,031,941 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.