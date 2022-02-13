Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 39,435 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SONY opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.21.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

