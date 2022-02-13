Columbia Asset Management Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

