Columbia Asset Management Purchases 2,830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

