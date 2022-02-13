Columbia Asset Management Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $41.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.