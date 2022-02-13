Comparing Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emtec and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Radware has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than Emtec.

Volatility and Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emtec and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $250.03 million 5.64 $9.64 million $0.34 90.09

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Summary

Radware beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consist of preparation for the cloud, profitability and cost management, and project management and change management. The Applications services consist of advisory, development, implementation, and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management, and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offer BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

