Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $7,134.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.23 or 0.99959550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00239377 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00155716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,582,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,012,226 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

