Convex Finance Price Tops $25.29 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.29 or 0.00060543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $20.04 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,132,878 coins and its circulating supply is 50,018,261 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

