Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,120.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

