Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.76 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $7.76 billion and approximately $461.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $27.08 or 0.00063575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.50 or 0.99810365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002463 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00374802 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

