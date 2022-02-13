Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) versus Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head-To-Head Review

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Learning and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 14.81% -22.11% 26.08% Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Learning and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 267.57%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Learning and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $2.19 million 0.99 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.52 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -0.94

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Learning beats Gaotu Techedu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

