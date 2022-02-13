Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

