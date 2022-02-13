Crust (CRU) Market Cap Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009704 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00337179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.