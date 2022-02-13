Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $728.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $101,117.53 and approximately $728.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

