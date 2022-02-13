CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Hits $1.04

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $28,825.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00037215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00104913 BTC.

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

