CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $550,465.53 and approximately $985.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

