Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 24,220 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 343.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $423.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.69. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

