Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $14,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

