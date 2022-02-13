Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 421.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Unum Group worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

