Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,746 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,040.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.17. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $436.24 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

