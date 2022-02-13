Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 368.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $604.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.