Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.48. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

