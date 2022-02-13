Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.05.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.