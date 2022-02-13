Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

