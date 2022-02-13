Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,929 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 256,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $181.86 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

