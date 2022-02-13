cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.07 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and $89,990.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10,106.60 or 0.23986479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00037125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00105473 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

