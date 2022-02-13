CVCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9,682.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $845,864.99 and $9,682.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.08 or 0.06811729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.56 or 0.99857607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048006 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.