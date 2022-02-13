CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $204,201.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,123.17 or 0.99972985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00024574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

