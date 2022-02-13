CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.36 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 146,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.