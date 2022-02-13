D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

