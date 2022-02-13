Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.