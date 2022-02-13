Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 2,904.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy makes up 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.42% of Daqo New Energy worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.