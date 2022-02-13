Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Tops $6.76 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Databroker has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $4,838.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00104821 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

