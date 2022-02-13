Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datasea had a negative net margin of 725.72% and a negative return on equity of 249.35%.

DTSS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,325,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,010. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

