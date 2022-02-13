DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Tops $6.38 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $116.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,252,895 coins and its circulating supply is 56,360,643 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

