Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $105.11 Million Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,848,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,110,000. Sema4 comprises approximately 2.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 5.77% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $68,473,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $27,688,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $22,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sema4 by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $12,674,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,483 shares of company stock valued at $251,246 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.