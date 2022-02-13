DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.16 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $96.16 million and $676,080.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $172.02 or 0.00411856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

