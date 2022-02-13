DFSocial Gaming Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $995,666.31 and $24,957.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

