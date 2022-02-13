DiFy.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,578.00 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $45,578.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $518.53 or 0.01227611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

