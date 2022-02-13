Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,524 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Medpace worth $124,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

