Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 170,145 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of DuPont de Nemours worth $123,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

